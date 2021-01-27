Conservative TV host Eric Bolling is leaving Sinclair Broadcasting, which has been home to his Sunday morning show America This Week since 2019.

A Sinclair spokesperson confirmed the news, saying in a statement: “America This Week will come to an end on January 31st as Eric has decided to pursue other professional opportunities. We want to thank Eric and his team for their hard work, dedication and commitment to bringing this show to our audiences each week for the past two years. We wish Eric the best in his future endeavors.”

Bolling confirmed to TVNewser that he’s leaving Sinclair.

What’s next for the veteran host? Bolling will be teaming up with iconic Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre for a podcast, set to launch Tuesday, Feb. 2. The podcast is named Bolling With Favre, and it will cover topics running the gamut from sports to money to pop culture. Bolling with Favre will be housed on LiveXLive’s PodcastOne network.

TVNewser readers are familiar with Bolling from his nine-year stint at Fox News and FBN, notably as a co-host on The Five. He exited the network in Sept. 2017 following an investigation into sexual harassment claims made against him by multiple women with whom he had worked. On Sept. 9, 2017 — one day after Bolling’s departure from Fox had been confirmed— Bolling announced that his 19-year-old son, Eric Chase Bolling, had died from an accidental opioid overdose.

Bolling has been an outspoken advocate in the fight to combat opioid addiction in the years since his son’s tragic passing, and according to Variety, Bolling and Favre initially met in a bid to raise awareness of the dangers of opioid addiction.

