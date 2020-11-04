Politics

Election Night 2020 Live Blog, Part 2: ‘The Fox News Decision Desk Is Calling Arizona for Joe Biden’

By A.J. Katz Comment

Welcome to the election night 2020 live blog, part two. (You can find part one here.)

The president has held serve in all of the states he won in 2016 … up until 11:30 p.m. ET, when the Fox News Decision Desk called Arizona for Joe Biden.

 

Fox is the first network to call the Grand Canyon State for either candidate.

“To use the sports metaphor, this is the first break in service,” said Fox News Sunday anchor Chris Wallace, showing off his tennis acumen. “This is the first time that a state that the Democrats had won in 2016 or the Republicans that won in 2016 has flipped to the other side, Arizona. Donald Trump beat Hillary Clinton.

Now Joe Biden has beaten Donald Trump. Now it’s 11 votes, which is not nothing. It’s not a huge state, but it’s obviously important. And it would conceivably make up in case if Biden were to lose one of one of the Democratic states. I would say it’s a significant victory for Joe Biden. As I say, the first flip of the night in the presidential race.”

The decision surprised a number of media personalities, and angered Trump supporters and campaign officials:

The state’s Republican governor is speaking out too:

Rewinding to the top of the 10 p.m. ET hour, and to piggyback off the previous post’s headline, while Biden may have won Arizona, it appears Trump is on his way to winning “Florida, Florida, Florida.”

MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace creatively put it: “It is a state that has been increasingly difficult for Democrats to win in statewide. You can feel the hopes and the dreams of our viewers falling down, and you can hear liquor cabinets opening all across this great land. But Florida wasn’t a state the Biden campaign was counting on, Florida wasn’t a state essential to a Biden win.”

But, as a certain ESPN college football analyst (and native Floridian) Lee Corso likes to say: “Not so fast, my friends …”

Moving on, here’s CBS News chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett breaking down Trump’s possible path to victory:

Former college football coach Tommy Tuberville beat the incumbent, Alabama Democratic Sen. Doug Jones, in the Alabama senate race:

While Trump appears to be on the road to winning Florida, and a lot of other states have been called, a fair number of newsers are preaching patience.

“Everyone needs to take a deep breath out there,” said CNN’s Jake Tapper. “Whether you’re rooting for Biden or for Trump, this is far from over.”

“We are just getting started,” John King says at 10:55 p.m. ET.

Tapper later adds: “As they say, you can’t get high on your own supply,” an homage to Notorious B.I.G. (Tapper’s instructing pro-Biden viewers not to exclusively listen to pro-Biden talking heads).

That said, folks really aren’t happy with polling:

 

CBS News’ John Dickerson stresses Arizona, and Biden’s early lead there.

 

 

12 a.m. ET: NBC News calls Ohio for President Trump.

12:13 a.m. ET: The AP calls Minnesota for Biden.

The election night live blog continues with part three, which you can find here.

Comments

Advertisement
Advertisement