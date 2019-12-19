Sandra Smith will soon have a new teammate on weekdays from 9 a.m. – Noon ET.

Fox News has named Ed Henry has been named the next co-anchor of America’s Newsroom, taking over for Bill Hemmer, beginning Jan. 20.

“Ed is one of the best all-around journalists in the field and his ability to transition from breaking news to anchor has made him a valuable addition to the team,” Fox News Media president/exec editor Jay Wallace said in a statement. “I have no doubt he’ll excel alongside Sandra Smith as co-anchor of America’s Newsroom.”

A Fox Newser since 2011, Henry served as the FNC’s chief national correspondent and since last month, he has anchored an hour of news coverage on both Saturdays and Sundays on America’s News HQ (weekends, Noon ET).

Henry has also served as co-host of the network’s opinion program Fox & Friends Weekend over the past 2 years, making him the rare Fox Newser who hosts both a news hour and an opinion program on the network.

Going forward, the Saturday & Sunday, 12 p.m. ET hour that Henry had been anchoring will return to the news wheel. Fox & Friends Weekend will have a rotating co-host.

“It has been an incredible honor to cover major breaking news here at home and all around the world as chief national correspondent and chief White House correspondent before that,” Henry added. “Now I am grateful to take that experience to the anchor desk, and help kick off our news coverage every single morning.”

The one-time president of the White House Correspondents’ Association (2012-2013), Henry has contributed to the network’s major breaking news events and led noteworthy interviews with elected officials, including his 2018 interview with then-EPA administrator Scott Pruitt. The interview fetched Henry with the 2019 Merriman Smith Memorial Award for excellence in presidential news coverage.

In 2018, Henry contributed to FNC’s coverage of the U.S. Summit with North Korea in Vietnam, where he anchored the hour-long summit preview live from Hanoi, Vietnam.

Since joining Fox News in from CNN 8 years ago, Henry has previously served as Fox News’ chief White House correspondent, covered former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential bid, breaking news for his line of questioning about her private server. Additionally, Henry interviewed former President Bill Clinton on Nelson Mandela‘s legacy after his death in 2013 and former Israeli President Shimon Peres about Iran’s nuclear program.

As mentioned, Henry replaces Bill Hemmer on the three-hour mid-morning newscast. Hemmer, an original co-anchor of Newsroom when it launched in 2009, is taking over FNC’s 3 p.m. news hour for Shepard Smith, the network’s esteemed lead news anchor who departed the network back in the fall.

Comments