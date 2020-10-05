Fox News Correspondent Gillian Turner Discloses On-Air She Had Covid-19, Adds ‘I Am Fully Recovered’

During a live appearance on Outnumbered Monday, Fox News correspondent Gillian Turner disclosed that she recently contracted the coronavirus, adding that her doctors never figured out how she got it.

This disclosure came right after Fox & Friends co-host Pete Hegseth said he tested negative:

Turner said on-air:

I have some first-person perspective to offer here: I myself had Covid. I am fully recovered and it was a blessedly mild case but my doctors were not ever effectively able to figure out how I contracted it. I wore masks all the time. I stayed away from other people indoors and somehow managed to contracted anyway. My husband at the same time who I obviously live with stated negative the entire time. There are still mysteries about how the virus spreads, there are still a lot of details that we don’t know now and are not going didn’t know for a long time, Harris. The reality is we still don’t know, the medical community still doesn’t know everything there is to know about how it holds and transmits among population so it’s probably going to be decades before we know everything about Covid.

Turner was tested positive for Covid-19 last month, and according to a source close to the matter, she immediately reported her positive diagnosis and began a mandatory quarantine. Upon consultation with her doctor, Turner did a few reports from home during quarantine and returned to work this past Friday, Oct. 2.

Since the start of the pandemic, Fox News has taken all necessary precautions.

