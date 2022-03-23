Duck Family Treasure To Launch On Fox Nation This June

The Robertson family’s empire is growing on Fox Nation. The stars of A&E’s hit show Duck Dynasty are set to debut a new series on the streaming platform entitled Duck Family Treasure.

Duck Family Treasure will be available this June and is a 10-part series with episodes released weekly.

The series produced in conjunction with Warm Springs Productions will spotlight the brother duo of Jase and Jep Robertson as they pursue a hunt for buried treasure alongside their Uncle Si and history expert, Murry Crowe.

Each episode will feature the Robertson family searching for precious treasures, rare artifacts, and hidden gems. The Robertsons will also showcase the people, places, and lessons they encounter throughout their journey. This new series will also feature Missy and Jessica Robertson, Jase and Jep’s wives, and other members of the Robertson family.

Fox Nation has been airing the Duck Dynasty series on its platform since 2020, and according to Jason Klarman, president of Fox Nation, “the response from our subscribers proved they were in the market for more. We’re proud to offer this original one-of-a-kind show in addition to our already extensive library of lifestyle and entertainment content.”