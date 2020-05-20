Fox Nation Acquires All 11 Seasons of Duck Dynasty

Fox News’ streaming service Fox Nation announced today that it’s expanding its slate of original programming, and has acquired all 11 seasons of the highly rated A&E original series Duck Dynasty.

Beginning next month, subscribers to Fox Nation will have access to the entire series run of Duck Dynasty, which aired from 2012-2017.

This is Fox Nation’s most significant acquisition to date.

The A&E reality series follows the lives of the Robertson clan, which came into the spotlight following the success of their family-owned business, Duck Commander. With Seasons 1-6 launching June 1 and Seasons 7-11 beginning June 15, the series showcases the family as they conquer new milestones and embrace life in the South.

Duck Dynasty represents Fox Nation’s first purchase of an original series, but technically not the platform’s first acquisition. Last December, Fox Nation subscribers were given access to a number of TV holiday programs, such as a Johnny Cash Christmas Special and Happy Holidays With Bing and Frank, which appears to be video selection from the 1950s, when Bing Crosby and Frank Sinatra visited a castle in England.

It remains to be seen if the streaming service will acquire more major series in the future.

Fox Nation, which costs $5.99 per month/$64.99 annually, currently features shows with conservative commentary, a slew of original documentaries and original unscripted series. Many of the original unscripted series have an outdoor or adventure theme.

