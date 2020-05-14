Dr. Tara Narula Named Senior Medical Correspondent for CBS News

Dr. Tara Narula has been upped from medical contributor to senior medical correspondent for CBS News.

She is a board-certified cardiologist at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York, and will report for all CBS News broadcasts and platforms, including CBS This Morning, the CBS Evening News with Norah O’Donnell, CBS Sunday Morning, and CBSN.

Dr. Narula had been a medical contributor to CBS This Morning, providing vital information and answering viewer questions on the Covid-19 pandemic and the latest medical developments. She has also frequently reported on the latest health trends, cardiovascular disease and general health and wellness tips for the broadcast.

She also has been a frequent contributor to O, Oprah Magazine. Gayle King is editor at large of O, and undoubtedly vouched for her.

Dr. Narula joined Lenox Hill Heart and Vascular Institute of New York in 2010 and provides outpatient consultative care. Additionally, she is board certified in nuclear cardiology, echocardiography and internal medicine.

After graduating from Stanford with degrees in economics and biology, Dr. Narula was founder and chief executive of her own small business, Sun Juice. Subsequently, she obtained her medical degree at the University of Southern California’s Keck School of Medicine.

Dr. Narula completed her residency in internal medicine at Harvard University/Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston and her fellowship training in cardiology at New York Presbyterian-Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Comments