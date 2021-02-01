Dr. Sanjay Gupta to Win the National Press Foundation Chairman’s Citation

CNN’s chief medical correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta has emerged as a television news force over the past 12 months as the coronavirus pandemic has exploded across the globe. Turn on CNN at any point during the day, and you’re quite likely to see him offering his analysis and break down what’s transpiring.

For his coverage of the coronavirus pandemic, Gupta will be recognized Feb. 18 with the National Press Foundation’s Chairman’s Citation.

“Sanjay Gupta’s ability to translate the complexity, nuance and art of medicine to make it understandable for a broad audience has made him the nation’s doctor,” said National Press Foundation Chair Donna Leinwand Leger in making the announcement. “His clear, matter-of-fact reporting, impeccable research and willingness to concede that neither he nor medicine yet had all the answers only enhanced his credibility.”

Last year, the citation went to Charles Sennott and Steve Waldman, co-founders of Report for America. Previous winners include New York Times Washington Bureau Chief Elisabeth Bumiller, Washington Post sports columnist Sally Jenkins, and the late two-time Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Anthony Shadid.

Gupta and the other National Press Foundation award winners will be honored at a virtual awards ceremony on Thursday, Feb. 18.

