Dr. Sanjay Gupta Gets His Own CNN+ Show

The departure of Jeff Zucker doesn’t appear to be slowing the imminent launch of CNN+.

The streaming service announced Tuesday morning that the network’s chief medical correspondent and practicing neurosurgeon Dr. Sanjay Gupta will host Masters in Medicine with Dr. Sanjay Gupta.

On Masters in Medicine, Gupta will deliver a mini-med school experience while taking viewers on a tour of the human body. Each episode will also feature lifesaving lessons to help viewers optimize their own health.

“I am thrilled at the opportunity to merge my roles in medicine and media to provide interactive and engaging mini medical classes,” said Gupta. “Using the remarkable resources of CNN+ and relationships with the nation’s best medical teachers, our audience will have remarkable access to the world of medicine and a greater understanding of how their bodies function, and what to do when something goes wrong. Every episode will leave our audience amazed, full of knowledge and armed with the skills to save a life.”

As part of his role as CNN chief medical correspondent for CNN, he is host of the CNN podcast Chasing Life, and plays an significant role in CNN’s reporting on health and medical news for all of the network’s shows domestically and internationally. On March 9, 2020, Gupta wrote an op-ed for CNN.com announcing the network would refer to the coronavirus outbreak as a “pandemic,” ahead of both WHO and CDC. Throughout 2020 into 2021, Gupta was a constant on-air presence, becoming a prominent voice for viewers when it came to differentiating between facts and fiction surrounding Covid-19 and the pandemic.