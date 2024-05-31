Donald Trump’s Post-Trial Press Conference Cut Short on Multiple News Networks

Less than 24 hours after being found guilty on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records, former President Donald Trump appeared at Trump Tower to address the verdict. Billed as press conference, the event quickly turned into a lengthy monologue with Trump making numerous allegations about what he described as a “rigged trial.”

“I’m under a gag order,” Trump noted, referring to the restrictions that New York Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan placed on him about publicly discussing the case. “No presidential candidate has ever been under a gag order before.”

But Trump moved ahead with his remarks, which were widely covered by the major news networks—although several of them cut away when it became increasingly clear that he wouldn’t be taking questions from the press. Throughout his address, Trump repeatedly insulted his Democratic rival in the upcoming election, President Joe Biden, and made numerous apparent references to his former lawyer Michael Cohen, who testified for the prosecution, without mentioning him by name.

Advertisement

“The trial itself was very unfair,” Trump alleged, suggesting that Justice Merchan prevented a key witness from testifying. The former president also claimed that he had wanted to take the stand himself. “The theory is you never testify,” he remarked. “I would have loved to have testified.”

“This can’t be allowed to happen to other presidents,” Trump added. “This should never be allowed to happen in the future.”

CNN, MSNBC and NBC News were among the networks that eventually cut away from Trump’s remarks, instead bringing on analysts to fact-check his claims:

CNN has cut away from Trump’s rambling press conference – with a note that fact-checker @ddale8 is standing by to examine what was said pic.twitter.com/G2QyP6MzTT — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) May 31, 2024

MSNBC cuts away from Trump’s confused and rambling speech to fact check his lies pic.twitter.com/v0OR53tHzf — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) May 31, 2024

Other outlets, including ABC and CBS, declined to carry the speech at all.

Notable contrast on the broadcast network dial: NBC showed nearly 20 minutes of Trump’s speech (then cut away for analysis and fact-checking). CBS and ABC stayed with regular programming. pic.twitter.com/lwq7SsjsGe — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) May 31, 2024

Trump’s next scheduled television appearance will be June 27 when he and Biden appear on CNN for the earliest-ever presidential debate. He is set to be sentenced by Justice Merchan on July 11 with possible punishments ranging from four years in prison to probation.