Donald Trump Found Guilty in Historic Hush Money Trial

By Ethan Alter 

The verdict is in: Former President Donald Trump has been found guilty in a closely-watched criminal trial that has unfolded over the past six weeks in lower Manhattan. The 12-member jury announced the results of their deliberations at a little after 5 p.m. on Thursday, two days after hearing closing arguments from Trump’s legal team and the prosecution assembled by Manhattan district attorney Alvin L. Bragg.

Trump was found guilty on all 34 felony counts in a resounding victory for the prosecution. New York Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan will decide the penalty Trump faces for falsifying business records to conceal payments made to adult film star, Stormy Daniels. The maximum sentence would be a four-year prison sentence, but Justice Merchan could instead decide on probation in lieu of jail time. Trump’s team is also certain to appeal.

No cameras or recorders were present for the reading of the verdict. According to eyewitnesses in the courtroom, Trump’s lawyer Todd Blanche argued that the jury’s decision was improper as it relied on Michael Cohen’s testimony, a motion that Justice Merchan quickly denied. As the jury left, the justice informed them they could now publicly discuss the case if they so choose.

Trump himself reportedly avoided making eye contact with the jury as they departed the courtroom and sat alone at the defense table as Blanche approached the bench and asked for the sentencing to be scheduled for mid to late July.

The verdict represents a historic moment in American history, and the major news networks were there to document the event in real time. Here’s how it played out on various outlets:

ABC News

Bloomberg

CBS News

Fox News

MSNBC

NBC News

Newsmax

NewsNation

Scripps News

