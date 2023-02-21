Don Lemon to Undergo Formal Training, Returns to CNN This Morning on Wednesday

CNN’s Don Lemon will resume his morning show duties on Wednesday.

The embattled anchor has been off the air since Friday after commenting on when a woman is considered in her prime. The remarks drew widespread backlash for being sexist.

In an internal memo to CNN employees on Monday night, CNN’s chairman and CEO, Chris Licht, provided an update on Lemon’s status, indicating that Lemon would undergo formal training.

The memo, obtained by CNN’s Oliver Darcy, also revealed that Licht had met with Lemon and that the two of them had a “frank and meaningful conversation.”

Licht said, “He (Lemon) has agreed to participate in formal training, as well as continuing to listen and learn. We take this situation very seriously.”

“It is important to me that CNN balances accountability with fostering a culture in which people can own, learn and grow from their mistakes,” Licht added.

It’s been a tumultuous few days for Lemon and CNN.

During the Thursday morning edition of the show, Lemon, along with co-anchors Poppy Harlow and Kaitlyn Collins, addressed the remarks made by GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley, where she called for mandatory competency tests for politicians over the age of 75.

Lemon said Haley was not in her prime and claimed that a woman is “considered to be in their prime in their 20s, 30s and maybe 40s.”

His comments received immediate pushback from Harlow and Collins, creating a firestorm after the show, with many upset and disappointed by Lemon, including his fellow co-hosts and CNN staffers.

Lemon tried to atone for his missteps by apologizing online that day and during Friday’s CNN morning editorial call.

“I’m sorry. I didn’t mean to hurt anyone. I did not mean to offend anyone,” Lemon said.

During that call, Licht also admonished Lemon, saying his remarks were “upsetting, unacceptable, and unfair to his co-hosts and ultimately a huge distraction to the great work of this organization.”

It’s not clear what kind of formal training Lemon will undergo.

CNN anchors Audie Cornish and Sara Sidner filled in for Lemon on CNN This Morning for the past few days.