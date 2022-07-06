Disney Hires Executive to Oversee Strategic Planning, Development, Management of ABC News Digital Products and Programs

The Walt Disney Company has named Nicole Breskin vice president, products and strategy for ABC Entertainment and News, within DMED Technology.

In this role, Breskin will oversee the strategic planning, development, and management of digital products and programs for ABC and ABC News Digital.

She and her team will develop and manage the strategic product roadmap and program management for ABC News’ digital products, which include the ABC News App, ABCNews.com, ABC News Live streaming service, and the ABC Owned & Operated Station apps and sites.

Breskin was most recently with Meta, where she worked on Product. Before that, she was the Head of Product at DoSomething.org and has also worked at the New York Times, where she was the Director of Product Development.

ABC News Digital in May celebrated its 25th year of existence. During that time, the news division has expanded its digital footprint from its website to apps, added more videos and blogs, ventured into podcasts, and now has a live streaming news channel, ABC News Live.