Disgraced Journalist Charlie Rose Conducts First On-Camera Interview ‘I’ve Done in More Than 4 Years’

Former PBS and CBS This Morning host Charlie Rose resurfaced on Thursday by posting an interview with legendary investor Warren Buffett.

“It’s great to see you,” Rose told Buffett. “It’s great to see you,” Buffett answered, before the 75-minute interview began.

On his website, Rose said, “I’m proud to share this recent conversation with Warren Buffett. It is his first interview on camera in almost a year and the first I’ve done in more than four years. It is a step in a journey to engage the most interesting people and explore the most compelling ideas in the world.”

Rose’s prominent career in journalism collapsed in Nov. 2017 after The Washington Post published a lengthy story in which eight women who had worked with him alleged a pattern of sexual harassment, including Rose groping and walking naked in front of them.

Rose would later apologize for his behavior, but was fired from CBS This Morning, and from his nightly Charlie Rose Show which aired on PBS and Bloomberg.