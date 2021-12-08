Dec. 5 Sunday Show Ratings: Face the Nation and This Week Continue to Split First Place

CBS Face the Nation was the most-watched Sunday show on Dec. 5, 2021, while ABC’s This Week averaged the most adults 25-54.

Moderated by Margaret Brennan, Face the Nation continues to average the largest total audience of any Sunday public affairs show, season to-date, and averaged 2.81 million total this past Sunday. Face the Nation pulled in the largest total audience, and is the most-watched Sunday show, season-to-date, for the second consecutive year. However, but the program continues to skew older than the Sunday competition and finished third this past Sunday among adults 25-54 (551,000), behind ABC and NBC.

Moderated by George Stephanopoulos, ABC’s This Week finished No. 3 in total viewers and No. 1 among adults 25-54 this past Sunday. The show also finished No. 1 among adults 25-54 the previous Sunday.

Season to date, This Week is No.1 among adults 25-54 (551,000), leading Face the Nation (512,000) and NBC’s Meet the Press (521,000). In fact, the ABC Sunday show hasn’t been No. 1 in the demo this late in a broadcast season since 2015-2016. This Week is also leading MTP in Total Viewers (2.6 million vs. 2.55 million) season to date for the first time since the 2014-2015 season.

Moderated by Chuck Todd, NBC’s Meet the Press averaged 2.64 million total viewers and 558,000 adults 25-54 this past Sunday. “The longest-running show on television” finished No. 2 in the Sunday show ratings race, hauling in more total viewers than This Week, but fewer adults 25-54. The program averaged more adults 25-54 than Face the Nation, but fewer total viewers.

Fox News Sunday with Chris Wallace averaged 1.16 million total viewers and 273,000 A25-54 viewers on Fox Broadcasting. The cable replays delivered a combined 1.02 million total viewers and 185,000 adults 25-54. Combined with the first-run broadcast, that’s 2.21 million total viewers and 458,000 adults 25-54 on Oct. 24.

Despite finishing No. 1 in total viewers, Face the Nation shed -16% of its audience from the previous Sunday. The broadcast also lost -11% of its A25-54 audience. ABC’s This Week also fell week-to-week, losing -11% of its average total audience and -17% of its A25-54 audience from the prior Sunday. Meet the Press, on the other hand, saw growth after a rough Sunday, ratings-wise. The broadcast improved by +2% in average total viewers and +2% among adults 25-54 vs. the Nov. 28 broadcast. Additionally, Fox News Sunday shed -2% of average total viewers, but lost -17% of its A25-54 audience from the previous Sunday.

Dec. 5, 2021 Sunday Show Ratings (Nielsen live + same-day):

Network Program Total Viewers A25-54 CBS Face the Nation (1/2 hr) 2,806,000 551,000 NBC Meet the Press 2,639.000 558,000 ABC This Week 2,507,000 567,000 FOX Fox News Sunday 1,156,000 273,000

Source: The Nielsen Company, NTI (Total Viewers and Adults 25-54); Live + SD for 12/5/21, 11/28/21 and 12/6/20 or as dated. Most Current: 2021 -2022 Season (9/20 – 12/5/21 and 2020 -2021 Season (9/21 – 12/6/20). *Beginning 8/31/20, National ratings also include Out of Home (OOH) viewing. Prior to 8/31/20, ratings do not include OOH viewing. Nielsen ratings for “This Week” include additional airings in select markets. Averages based on regular telecasts.