Here’s How News Networks Are Covering the 80th Anniversary of D-Day

The tide of World War II irrevocably changed when Allied troops landed on the Normandy beaches on June 6, 1944. On the 80th anniversary of D-Day, surviving veterans will be present to commemorate the occasion—potentially the last time they’ll set foot on those hallowed grounds.

News outlets will be marking the 80th anniversary with a variety of special programming. Here’s some of the D-Day coverage you can expect to see on Wednesday and Thursday. (All times ET)

CBS News

Advertisement

CBS Mornings co-host Tony Dokoupil is in Normandy and will contribute coverage on the morning show and across CBS platforms on Thursday.

is in Normandy and will contribute coverage on the morning show and across CBS platforms on Thursday. Senior foreign correspondent Charlie D’Agata will report from the Normandy American Cemetery in Colleville-sur-Mer, France, on Wednesday’s editions of CBS Mornings and CBS Evening News with Norah O’Donnell .

will report from the Normandy American Cemetery in Colleville-sur-Mer, France, on Wednesday’s editions of CBS Mornings and CBS Evening News with . CBS News Paris correspondent Elaine Cobbe is covering Thursday’s events for CBS News 24/7 and CBS News Radio, while senior White House and political correspondent Ed O’Keefe will also contribute to coverage.

C-SPAN

Look for day-long special coverage from Normandy beginning at 6:30 a.m., as well as coverage from the World War II Memorial in Washington, D.C. starting at 10 a.m. and from the National D-Day Memorial in Bedford, VA, at 11 a.m.

Fox News

Martha MacCallum hosts The Story from the Normandy American Cemetery from Monday through Thursday. Her guests include World War II veterans and a bipartisan group of U.S. Senators participating in Thursday’s ceremony.

MSNBC

On Thursday, Morning Joe will cover President Joe Biden‘s address and interview U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken live from Normandy.

NBC News/NBC News Now

Chief White House correspondent Peter Alexander and senior White House correspondent Kelly O’Donnell will be in Normandy on Wednesday and Thursday, and NBC News correspondent Kelly Cobiella is on hand in Paris.

and senior White House correspondent will be in Normandy on Wednesday and Thursday, and NBC News correspondent is on hand in Paris. NBC News Now airs a special Thursday report on President Biden’s commemoration remarks beginning at 6:30 a.m.

NewsNation

West Coast correspondent Nancy Loo files a live report from a Southern California D-Day remembrance held nearby a vintage WWII aircraft, which will take to the skies on Saturday.

files a live report from a Southern California D-Day remembrance held nearby a vintage WWII aircraft, which will take to the skies on Saturday. The network will also air a clip of President Ronald Reagan’s 1984 speech at Normandy from its upcoming documentary Reagan: Portrait of a Presidency, which premieres June 8, at 9 p.m.

PBS NewsHour