David Zaslav Waves Off Concerns About CNN’s Ratings Woes

David Zaslav isn’t sweating CNN’s recent ratings challenges. During a wide-ranging Q&A session at Bernstein’s Strategic Decision Conference on Thursday, the Warner Bros. Discovery CEO weighed in on the slew of reports about the network’s viewer metrics, which hit a three-decade low in May.

According to The Wall Street Journal’s Joe Flint—who shared comments from the session on social media—Zaslav instead preferred to emphasize CNN’s reputation as a “trusted global brand for news.”

Warner Discovery Chief David Zaslav says he’s not concerned about CNN’s (lack of) ratings but “the numbers around CNN as a trusted global brand for news.” Of course, if sub fees and ad revenue trends downward with the ratings that may view may change. Advertisement — Joe Flint (@JBFlint) May 30, 2024

Zaslav also seized the opportunity to direct some hits at CNN’s rivals, mainly Fox News and MSNBC, suggesting that they are less trusted sources of news. (For the record, a recent poll by The Hollywood Reporter/Morning Consult found that more Americans considered CNN’s Anderson Cooper as a more trustworthy news source than Fox News’ Sean Hannity.)

Warner Discovery CEO David Zaslav throws a little shade at MSNBC and Fox News. They are not news organizations the way we are, he says of CNN, which has “a currency of a global trusted source of news” which could translate to “a very big business.” — Joe Flint (@JBFlint) May 30, 2024

CNN’s ratings have lagged behind its competitors even as the network has pursued extensive coverage of former President Donald Trump‘s hush money trial. But those efforts have seemingly failed to resonate with viewers, especially during primetime. In May, the network registered its lowest-rated month since 1991 in the advertiser-coveted Adults 25-54 demo.

Reached for comment by TVNewser, a CNN spokesperson pushed back on those reports, pointing to a recent press release touting its May performance. That release claimed that CNN’s total day audience was up +12% compared to May 2023 and that new primetime shows like The Source with Kaitlan Collins, NewsNight with Abby Phillip and Laura Coates Live all saw year-to-year growth.

CNN’s new CEO Mark Thompson is also on a mission to downplay the focus on ratings, instead looking ahead to how the brand will evolve from a linear network to a cross-platform media company.

“Our brand stands for news, but we want to define news pretty broadly,” Thompson told ADWEEK earlier this month. “Politics is important, but as far as we’re concerned, the weather is news. Health is news. Sports, entertainment and business are news. What we’re looking at doing is not just making sure that we’re covering all of those areas, but also packaging them and branding them across our linear and digital platforms.”