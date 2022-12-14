Dateline, NBC News Now Join Samsung’s Ad-Supported TV Service

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today.

Good news, Samsung TV Plus users: More NBCUniversal news programming is coming your way.

An expanded partnership between NBCUniversal and Samsung launches today that will see live, and breaking news from NBC News Now and content from Dateline on the Dateline 24/7 channel now available on Samsung TV Plus, which is Samsung’s free ad-supported TV (FAST) and VOD service, as well as Samsung-owned, operated, and branded mobile apps across the US and Canada.

“Samsung’s touchpoints across all devices are important destinations for viewers who rely on NBCUniversal brands as trusted places of information and entertainment,” NBCUniversal Content Distribution chief Matt Schnaars said in a statement. “Samsung is a valued partner and plays a critical role in us ensuring our audiences have access to NBC News programming 24/7, wherever they are.”

“We are thrilled at the continued expansion of our partnership with NBCUniversal by bringing Dateline 24/7 to the US and NBC News Now to Canada,” added Samsung TV Plus senior director of content acquisitions and business development Takashi Nakano. “In complement to NBC Locals and NBC News Now, NBC continues to be the premier destination for trusted news and high-quality entertainment. Our partnership in delivering a geo-targeted and hyper-relevant experience is proving extremely valuable to Samsung users.”

NBC News Now, which launched in 2019, is starting to stand out in the streaming news wars. It was the first streaming news service to gain U.K. distribution in March, and according to Forbes, it is on track to make a profit this year.

NBC News Now’s average monthly viewership continues to rise, reaching 34 million hours in 2022, +55% from the previous year. It now has more than 10 hours of live and original news programming, more than any other major streaming news network.