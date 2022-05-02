Dateline Correspondents Discuss Their New Peacock Series

The legendary Dateline franchise is joining Peacock in the form of a new spinoff series, Dateline: The Last Day.

The eight-episode series will analyze the final hours of a victim’s life as dissected by the Dateline team of correspondents.

The series debuts June 14 on Peacock and is highlighted by new reporting from Keith Morrison, Josh Mankiewicz, Andrea Canning and a newcomer in NBC News correspondent Stephanie Gosk. The program will focus on stories that have never been featured on the broadcast edition. The correspondents will analyze the final day of a victim’s life—the split-second decisions and pivotal moments that made the difference between life and death. Detectives retrace those crucial hours looking for clues to solve the mystery.

The trailer for Dateline: The Last Day debuted on Saturday during Dateline’s panel at CrimeCon in Las Vegas.

In front of roughly 3,000 attendees, the core four correspondents—Canning, Mankiewicz, Morrison and Dennis Murphy—came together in the same room together for the first time since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic. NBC News Business and Tech correspondent Jo Ling Kent moderated their panel.

What an amazing crowd at ⁦@CrimeCon⁩! Thanks to everyone for welcoming us. #Dateline pic.twitter.com/hwIaRXG5qm — Josh Mankiewicz (@JoshMankiewicz) May 1, 2022

The session opened up with a pre-recorded message from anchor Lester Holt, followed by a reel spotlighting pop culture Dateline highlights. CrimeCon “Mayor” Mankiewicz then introduced the correspondents.

During the almost hour-long discussion, the team spoke about Dateline’s evolution into podcasts and streaming.

On the new spinoff series, Canning remarked, “It was like looking at it through a different lens because we do break down, hour by hour, what the person was doing that day … So it’s just an interesting way to look at a similar Dateline but in a different way, so I found it very fascinating working on this series … It is what the detectives do, they are going through the timeline and that last day is the most crucial day of that person’s life.”