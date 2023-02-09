Danny Freeman Joins CNN as Philadelphia-Based Correspondent

CNN announced on Thursday morning that Danny Freeman has joined the network as a Philadelphia-based correspondent.

The transition to CNN should be easy for the Emmy Award-winning reporter, who was most recently an investigative reporter for the NBC affiliate in Philadelphia, NBC10.

​​Freeman, who is Colombian American, began his journalism career in Medellin, Colombia, and reported on politics and the country’s 2014 presidential election. After Colombia, he returned to the U.S. and joined the NBCUniversal Page Program in New York, working at MSNBC and the NBC News Decision Desk. Freeman then joined NBC Nightly News and became a campaign-embedded reporter covering the 2016 presidential campaign for NBC News.

He branched out to local news joining KGET-17 News, the NBC affiliate in Bakersfield, Calif., and then was a politics reporter for NBC 7 in San Diego, where he hosted the station’s weekly public affairs show, Politically Speaking.

Freeman joined NBC10 in 2021 and has focused on campaign finance, environmental issues, and police accountability.