Cynthia McFadden Will Depart NBC News

NBC News’ senior legal and investigative correspondent Cynthia McFadden is departing the network after 10 years and a wealth of stories that took her around the globe.

McFadden broke the news on Instagram, revealing that next week would be her last at NBC. “It is hard to leave a job you love, but this is the right time,” she wrote. “I have a list of things I have often said I wanted to do ‘someday.’ Well, someday is now, while I am still raring to go—and playing with a relatively full deck.”

McFadden also thanked her NBC colleagues for their “support, guidance and wisdom,” adding: “You are a special group of talented people, and I will be watching with pride as you carry on.”

Prior to joining NBC, McFadden spent 20 years at ABC News, starting off as a legal correspondent in 1994 before joining Nightline as a correspondent and, later, co-anchor. During her NBC tenure, she’s covered such major globals stories as the use of child labor in Madagascar’s mica mines and the persistence of illiteracy in parts of rural America. All of that hard work hasn’t come without serious recognition. Her lists of honors includes an Emmy, a Peabody and a Foreign Press award.

McFadden’s stories have appeared across NBC platforms, including NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt, Today and NBC News Now. Her most recent Nightly News report aired Thursday night, and followed a group of former military trauma surgeons advocating for first responders to carry blood on their rescue vehicles. The concluding installment in that two-part report will air next week as McFadden prepares her official NBC sign-off.