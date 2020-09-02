MSNBC

Council on American-Islamic Relations Meets With NBC to Discuss Its Concerns Over Joy Reid’s ‘The Way Muslims Act’ Remark

By A.J. Katz

MSNBC’s Joy Reid is under fire for her controversial claim during Tuesday night’s episode of The ReidOut about “the way Muslims act.”

Reid noted that the President Trump liked a tweet praising accused Kenosha alleged murderer Kyle Rittenhouse and would not condemn his supporters for shooting paintball guns and Mace at racial justice agitators in Portland, before attempting to argue that Trump was radicalizing his base.

“When leaders — let’s say in the Muslim world talk a lot of violent talk and encourage their supporters to be willing to commit violence including on their own bodies in order to win against whoever they decide is the enemy, we in the U.S. media describe that as they are radicalizing these people, particularly when they’re radicalizing young people. That’s how we talk about the way Muslims act.

When you see what Donald Trump is doing, is that any different from what we describe as radicalizing people?”

Both sides of the political aisle were displeased with the remark.

Reid herself addressed the issue yesterday evening via Twitter, before CAIR and NBC met, and feels it was taken out of context:

 

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR National) apparently met with NBC earlier to address concerns with her remarks, and thanked the network for its time.

