Council on American-Islamic Relations Meets With NBC to Discuss Its Concerns Over Joy Reid’s ‘The Way Muslims Act’ Remark

MSNBC’s Joy Reid is under fire for her controversial claim during Tuesday night’s episode of The ReidOut about “the way Muslims act.”

Reid noted that the President Trump liked a tweet praising accused Kenosha alleged murderer Kyle Rittenhouse and would not condemn his supporters for shooting paintball guns and Mace at racial justice agitators in Portland, before attempting to argue that Trump was radicalizing his base.

“When leaders — let’s say in the Muslim world talk a lot of violent talk and encourage their supporters to be willing to commit violence including on their own bodies in order to win against whoever they decide is the enemy, we in the U.S. media describe that as they are radicalizing these people, particularly when they’re radicalizing young people. That’s how we talk about the way Muslims act. When you see what Donald Trump is doing, is that any different from what we describe as radicalizing people?”

Both sides of the political aisle were displeased with the remark.

Honestly, this kinda of casual Islamophobia is hurtful and dangerous. We deserve better and an apology for the painful moment for so many Muslims around our country should be forthcoming. https://t.co/megnZyL9dd — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) September 1, 2020

Words matter and these words feed into the harmful anti-Muslim rhetoric & actions that we continue to see in this country. It is even more painful to hear it from someone I admire. We deserve an apology. https://t.co/Ei1R4FojZJ — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) September 1, 2020

Like Fredo at Fake News @CNN, the very untalented Joy Reid should be fired for this horrible use of the words “Muslim Terrorists”. Such xenophobia and racism on MSDNC. Anyone else would be gone, and fast!!! https://t.co/a5HSIEXlQL — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 2, 2020

Reid herself addressed the issue yesterday evening via Twitter, before CAIR and NBC met, and feels it was taken out of context:

There’s been some thoughtful commentary but also some willful distortion of the points I tried to make yesterday. We’ll discuss in more depth tomorrow on the show! https://t.co/IQhdZnyLak — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) September 2, 2020

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR National) apparently met with NBC earlier to address concerns with her remarks, and thanked the network for its time.

Thank you @NBC for meeting to discuss our concerns about @JoyAnnReid’s inaccurate, offensive remarks. We appreciate your pledge to avoid Islamophobia in all forms. As we discussed, Ms. Reid must clearly apologize tonight. Anti-Muslim bigotry has no place in mainstream society. pic.twitter.com/A0fmOr3aWv — CAIR National (@CAIRNational) September 2, 2020

