CNN’s Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy Wins Third Consecutive Emmy

Stanley Tucci may no longer be employed by CNN, but the series he hosted for them continues to deliver for the network. Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy won a 2024 Creative Arts Emmy Award on Sunday night for Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special.

The awards were announced by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences at a ceremony in Los Angeles.

This is the third consecutive Creative Arts Emmy win for Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy, with the third season also being nominated for Outstanding Cinematography for a Nonfiction Program, Outstanding Picture Editing for a Nonfiction Series, and Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Nonfiction or Reality Program.

Other primetime CNN Original Series shows receiving nominations include United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell for Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special. Pedro Pascal received his first nomination for Outstanding Narrator for his work on Patagonia: Life on the Edge of the World. The CNN Original Series Eva Longoria: Searching for Mexico received one nomination for Outstanding Music Competition for a Doc Series or Special.

Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy is executive produced by Tucci, Tom Barry, Eve Kay, and Adam Hawkins for RAW and Amy Entelis, Lyle Gamm, and Jon Adler for CNN Original Series.

Searching for Italy was canceled by CNN on Dec. 15, 2022. It was CNN’s most popular and critically acclaimed original series since Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown. It was a casualty of CNN’s Chris Licht-era policy of winding down programming partnerships with outside production companies.

Tucci has managed to find a new home at the National Geographic Channel for a new food and travel series, still focusing on Italy, with Tucci – The Heart of Italy.

The 10-part docuseries for Nat Geo follows the acclaimed actor across Italy as he unlocks the distinct flavors that define each region and discovers the versatility of Italy through those he meets along the way. The series is produced by BBC Studios’ Specialist Factual Productions alongside Tucci’s Salt Productions.

Production is scheduled to begin this month.