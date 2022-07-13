CNN’s Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy Nabs 5 Emmy Nominations

The CNN Original Series Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy was nominated for five Primetime Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special.

The Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced the nominations on Tuesday—and this is the second straight year the series has picked up multiple nominations.

Last year, the top-rated original series won an Emmy Award for Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special.

The other nominations for Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy include Outstanding Cinematography for a Nonfiction Program, Outstanding Directing for a Nonfiction or Reality Program, Outstanding Picture Editing for a Nonfiction Series and Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Nonfiction or Reality Program.

Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy was the only CNN Original Series to be nominated this year. Last Year, United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell was nominated for Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special—and Sterling K. Brown won an Emmy Award for Outstanding Narrator in Lincoln: Divided We Stand.

Winners of the 2022 Creative Arts Emmy Awards will be announced on Saturday, Sept. 3 and Sunday, Sept. 4—and the event will be broadcast on Saturday, Sept. 10, on FXX.

The complete list of the 2022 Emmy nominations can be found here.