CNN’s Pamela Brown Tests Positive on Rapid Covid Test, Says She Feels ‘Flu Like’

Pamela Brown, who anchors the weekend primetime edition of CNN Newsroom, announced Saturday morning that she has contracted the coronavirus.

Brown added that her symptoms currently feel “flu like.” CNN White House correspondent Phil Mattingly is filling in for Brown this weekend on Newsroom.

Tested positive on rapid covid test. At first it was a scratchy throat so I took test as a precaution. Now I feel flu like. If this is ‘mild’ I don’t want to know what it would be like if I wasn’t tripled vaxxed. Thanks to @Phil_Mattingly for pinch hitting on my show tonight! — Pamela Brown (@PamelaBrownCNN) January 8, 2022

Brown is far from the only TV news personality to has disclose a positive Covid test this week. On Monday, The View announced that Whoopi Goldberg had tested positive. On Wednesday, CNBC’s Shepard Smith shared that he too had tested positive, and was broadcasting from home. On Thursday, NBC’s Today disclosed that Hoda Kotb had tested positive. That same morning, Fox & Friends co-host Steve Doocy said he also had contracted the coronavirus, as had his son, Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy. Additionally, Goldberg’s colleague on The View Ana Navarro disclosed her positive test on Friday.

We expect to hear more disclosures this coming week.