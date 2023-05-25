CNN’s Dana Bash to Moderate Mike Pence Town Hall on June 7

As the 2024 Republican presidential candidate field continues to expand, CNN is lining up even more live town halls; even for figures who’ve yet to formally declare.

Thursday morning, the network announced that former Vice President Mike Pence will be featured on a live town hall taking place on Wednesday, June 7, at 9 p.m. ET, from Grand View University in Des Moines, Iowa.

Pence, who has yet to formally commit to running for the presidency (one assumes that he will in fact formally register prior to the town hall broadcast), will take questions from Newly-minted Inside Politics anchor and CNN’s chief political correspondent Dana Bash, and a live audience comprised of Iowa Republicans and Iowa voters, who say they will pre-register to participate in the Republican caucuses by the deadline set by the Republican Party of Iowa; and pledge to appear in person at the caucuses.

The CNN-Pence town hall is the third Republican presidential town hall that’s being produced as part of CNN’s expansive coverage of the 2024 presidential election.

These town 2024 town halls got off to a rocky beginning, starting with President Donald Trump in early May. On Wednesday, CNN announced that former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley would be featured on the network’s second live town hall set for Sunday, June 4, followed by the Pence town hall three days later.

With Florida Governor Ron DeSantis throwing his hat into the ring on Wednesday, the number of confirmed Republican presidential candidates now stands at six, with the potential of seven more joining the field.

Expect CNN to host many more live town halls as we enter the second half of 2023 and the election season.