CNN’s Dana Bash Embarks on New Journey as Inside Politics Host

Earlier today, CNN chief political correspondent Dana Bash officially kicked off her stint as the host of CNN’s mid-day politics program Inside Politics.

Bash, who joined CNN 30 years ago, was a producer on Inside Politics early in her career, and will keep her role as co-anchor of the network’s Sunday public affairs show State of the Union.

She takes over for John King, Inside Politics host since 2014. King will remain at CNN as the network’s chief national correspondent, and has been tapped to lead a new reporting project focused on voters in key battleground states as the 2024 presidential campaign cycle gets underway. King will remain a presence on CNN’s live election and special coverage and continue to hold court at the signature “Magic Wall” on election night.

Inside Politics debuted on CNN in 1992, and ended in 2005 when then-host Judy Woodruff declined to renew her contract with the network.

The network resurrected Inside Politics in 2014 with King as host. The revamped show featured a rotating panel of political reporters, originally airing Sundays at 8:30 a.m. ET. Inside Politics was expanded to additional weekday broadcasts in 2016, which King led. Abby Phillip was named host of Inside Politics Sunday in 2021 and will continue to host Sunday version, which airs weekly at 11 a.m. ET.

The aforementioned Woodruff, who most recently served as the anchor of PBS NewsHour, joined Bash for the final ten minutes of today’s broadcast. She reflected on her time on Inside Politics and offered Bash her best wishes as she steps into the role.

“From desk assistant to anchor, so proud of you,” said Woodruff.

I was beyond thrilled to have the great ⁦@JudyWoodruff⁩ on my first day anchoring ⁦@InsidePolitics⁩ She started the show almost 30 years ago to the day and made it the storied brand that it is. You’re an icon and my hero, Judy. pic.twitter.com/uPtyoHrBwG — Dana Bash (@DanaBashCNN) June 12, 2023

Bash concluded her first broadcast by shouting out Woodruff’s former colleague on Inside Politics, the late Bernard Shaw.

“I want to remember Bernard Shaw who passed away nine months ago. He was a journalist’s journalist, and he led the way in being a good person both on and off the air,” said Bash. “We really do miss him.”

She also gave kudos to her predecessor, John King.

“I want to thank John King for reviving the storied Inside Politics brand about a decade ago, building it back to a show where viewers can get information from the best in the business. Thanks for joining Inside Politics.”