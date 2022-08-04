CNN’s Clarissa Ward Named Recipient of National Press Club’s Fourth Estate Award

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today.

CNN chief international correspondent Clarissa Ward has earned yet another distinction for her journalism — the National Press Club’s Fourth Estate Award.

Ward becomes the 50th recipient of the organization’s annual honor, and she will accept the award on Dec. 7 at the NPC gala in Washington D.C.

“Clarissa’s work stood out to me last year when she covered the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan and again when she was on the ground in Ukraine,” National Press Club president Jen Judson said in a statement. “I am full of admiration for the work she does internationally and her bravery covering hot spots as well as her understanding and sensitivity to the subject matter.”

The celebrated international correspondent has earned nine Emmy Awards, two George Foster Peabody Awards, two Alfred I. duPont-Columbia Awards, two Edward R. Murrow Awards, and the 2021 George Polk Award over her two-decades-long career in TV news.

Previous winners of the NPC’s top award include: Christiane Amanpour, Wolf Blitzer, Lester Holt, Susan Zirinsky, Dean Baquet, Marty Baron, Gwen Ifill, Andrea Mitchell, Tom Brokaw, and Walter Cronkite. Pretty good company, I’d say.