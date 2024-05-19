CNN’s Alice Stewart Dies at 58

CNN political commentator Alice Stewart has died suddenly at 58. Law enforcement officials told the network that her body was found outdoors in a northern Virginia neighborhood on Saturday morning.

“Alice was a very dear friend and colleague to all of us at CNN,” network CEO Mark Thompson said in an email sent to staff. “A political veteran and an Emmy Award-winning journalist who brought an incomparable spark to CNN’s coverage, known across our bureaus not only for her political savvy, but for her unwavering kindness. Our hearts are heavy as we mourn such an extraordinary loss.”

Stewart joined CNN in 2016 after working as a political advisor on campaigns for multiple Republican politicians, including Mike Huckabee, Michele Bachmann and Ted Cruz. “My position at CNN is to be a conservative voice yet an independent thinker,” she said of her role at the network.

Tributes to Stewart from past and present CNN employees have been pouring in since the news broke on Saturday.

My heart is broken over the passing of our dear colleague Alice Stewart. We’ve been friends going back to the 2012 campaign. We spent so many weekends talking politics with the wonderful @MariaTCardona – they always spoke so passionately but with kindness and civility. Alice was… pic.twitter.com/fv97A2LP7w — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) May 18, 2024

Horrible news about our beloved and gifted commentator Alice Stewart. Just awful. We are all gutted. https://t.co/07iMO30HWP — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) May 18, 2024

Alice Stewart was a woman’s woman who brought kindness and support along with smarts and expertise. I met her in Iowa in 2007 covering the Huckabee presidential campaign and worked with her in politics before I got to call her a CNN colleague. I can’t believe she’s gone. pic.twitter.com/GfReopigt7 — Dana Bash (@DanaBashCNN) May 18, 2024

I am turned inside out at this tragic news. As many know, Alice & I were like sisters from opposite ends of the political aisle. We debated but w respect. I will miss her dearly but seems God needed some top-notch communications help. RIP beautiful friend. https://t.co/jFcXn40M3J — Maria Cardona (@MariaTCardona) May 18, 2024

Sending my love and support to Alice Stewart’s family tonight. She was a remarkable woman who I always loved having on our shows. She was whip smart, deeply thoughtful, and always kind. She will be so missed.https://t.co/ZXPx6FFlYw — Poppy Harlow (@PoppyHarlowCNN) May 18, 2024

I'm devastated by the news of Alice Stewart's untimely passing. We were colleagues at @CNN and on the senior advisory board of the ⁦@HarvardIOP⁩. You'd be hard put to find a nicer, kinder person. She will be missed by all who knew her. https://t.co/6efBDuuNAq — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) May 18, 2024

Just devastating news about our colleague Alice Stewart. She will always be remembered by her kindness above all. https://t.co/Y0WtT3WDD1 — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) May 18, 2024

CNN political commentator Alice Stewart dies | CNN Politics. I first met Alice when she joined CNN. A smart, wise and affable colleague who will be missed. My condolences to her family and many colleagues and friends. Rest in peace. https://t.co/kUJX4YDwRe — Donna Brazile (@donnabrazile) May 18, 2024

According to CNN, officers believe that Stewart suffered a medical emergency prior to her passing. Her most recent appearance on the network was Friday’s edition of The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer.

“We always invited her to come on my show because we knew we would be a little bit smarter at the end of that conversation,” Blitzer said during an appearance on CNN Newsroom earlier today. “She helped our viewers better appreciate what was going on and that’s why we will miss her so much.”