CNN’s Alice Stewart Dies at 58

By Ethan Alter 

CNN political commentator Alice Stewart has died suddenly at 58. Law enforcement officials told the network that her body was found outdoors in a northern Virginia neighborhood on Saturday morning.

“Alice was a very dear friend and colleague to all of us at CNN,” network CEO Mark Thompson said in an email sent to staff. “A political veteran and an Emmy Award-winning journalist who brought an incomparable spark to CNN’s coverage, known across our bureaus not only for her political savvy, but for her unwavering kindness. Our hearts are heavy as we mourn such an extraordinary loss.”

Stewart joined CNN in 2016 after working as a political advisor on campaigns for multiple Republican politicians, including Mike HuckabeeMichele Bachmann and Ted Cruz. “My position at CNN is to be a conservative voice yet an independent thinker,” she said of her role at the network.

Tributes to Stewart from past and present CNN employees have been pouring in since the news broke on Saturday.

According to CNN, officers believe that Stewart suffered a medical emergency prior to her passing. Her most recent appearance on the network was Friday’s edition of The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer.

“We always invited her to come on my show because we knew we would be a little bit smarter at the end of that conversation,” Blitzer said during an appearance on CNN Newsroom earlier today. “She helped our viewers better appreciate what was going on and that’s why we will miss her so much.”

