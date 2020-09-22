CNN Wins Record 7 News & Doc Emmys; Vice News Tonight Is Most Awarded Nightly Newscast for 3rd Straight Year

Vice News/HBO, CNN, CBS News, and PBS emerged as top winners at Monday night’s 41st annual News & Documentary Emmys, hosted by the husband-wife duo of CBS This Morning co-host Tony Dokoupil and MSNBC Live anchor Katy Tur from the friendly confines of their Brooklyn basement.

Just over an hour before the News & Documentary Emmy’s, live online, hosted by ⁦@KatyTurNBC⁩ and me, aka the best basement broadcasting team in the tri-state area. See you at 8 ⁦you untold millions you! pic.twitter.com/RQJ9twwDKO — Tony Dokoupil (@tonydokoupil) September 21, 2020

ABC News chief justice correspondent Pierre Thomas was also a featured presenter at the ceremony.

CNN won the most Emmys of any outlet, with 7. That’s also a record for the network, and something chief international correspondent Clarissa Ward is thrilled about.

Pretty awesome to wake up to the news that you have won 2 Emmys (and to be tied for one with @IsobelYeung’s fantastic story on the internment of Uighur Muslims in China). Huge thanks to the best teams in the business. 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 https://t.co/LgKlkNVYgF — Clarissa Ward (@clarissaward) September 22, 2020

Here are the network’s wins:

Outstanding News Analysis: Editorial & Opinion New Day Weekend: ‘Infested,’ He Says (Victor Blackwell) Outstanding Business, Consumer and Economic Report The Lead with Jake Tapper: Maduro’s Blood Gold (Isa Soares) Outstanding Coverage of a Breaking News Story in a Newscast

New Day with Alisyn Camerota and John Berman: Roger Stone Raid

Outstanding Investigative Report in a Newscast (tie) The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer: Putin’s Private Army (Clarissa Ward) Outstanding Direction: News Brett Kelly / CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute Outstanding Live Interview Amanpour: U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper Interviewed by Christiane Amanpour Outstanding Breaking News Coverage

Turkey’s Incursion into Syria (Nick Paton Walsh, Clarissa Ward)

Usually at or near the top of the rankings, PBS was the second-most-awarded outlet this year, nabbing 5 News & Doc Emmys this year. Frontline and PBS NewsHour grabbed awards.

Vice won four News & Documentary Emmy Awards this evening, more than any other nightly newscast for the 3rd consecutive year.

The newscast won Best Story in a Newscast for Taken by ISIS, which is about a father’s plight to find his missing children lost to ISIS.

The program’s investigation of China’s treatment of the Uighur population in Xinjiang (They Come for Us at Night: China’s Vanishing Muslims) won two different categories: Outstanding Research and Outstanding Report in a Newscast (the latter win was a tie with CNN).

VNT also won the Outstanding Continuing Coverage of a News Story in a Newscast category for its coverage of the collapse of the Islamic State (Collapse of the Caliphate).

CBS News also won 4 Emmys this year, with 60 Minutes and CBS Sunday Morning winning two apiece.

60 Minutes won Outstanding Arts, Culture or Entertainment Report for its profile of abstract artist Mark Bradford.

The prime time newsmagazine also took the award for Outstanding Writing for Nadia, the story of the Nobel Peace Prize-winning survivor of an ISIS massacre of her Yazidi village.

CBS Sunday Morning earned the Outstanding Feature Story in a Newscast Emmy for What Price?, the broadcast’s report on a store owner accused of racism and how the community responded.

Sunday Morning also earned the Outstanding News Special honor for A Sunday Morning in Florence, the broadcast’s look at the sights, sounds, culture, arts and the people of Florence, Italy.

NBC’s Cynthia McFadden won the Outstanding Hard News Feature Story in a Newscast, for ‘Zone Rouge’: An army of children toils in African mines, which aired on Today show earlier this year.

Univision won the Outstanding New Approaches: Current News category. The winning story was: In El Salvador, Violence is Driving Girls to Kill Themselves. The story was partnership between Univision News Digital and Time.

Click here for the full list of 2020 News & Doc Emmy Award winners.

