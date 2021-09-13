CNN Wins 2 Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards

CNN Original Series earned two awards at the 73rd annual Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards competition. The winners were announced Sunday afternoon by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences at the in-person presentation in Los Angeles.

Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy, CNN’s most successful Original Series debut in quite some time, won Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special in its first season. This is a Creative Arts Emmy category that Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown won for years, so it makes Searching for Italy’s win all the more special for CNN.

Tucci’s big win comes on the heels of his recent disclosure that he had battled cancer three years ago. In an interview with Vera magazine, Tucci speaks about fighting cancer, and having to use a feeding tube for six months.

Additionally, Sterling K. Brown won the Emmy for Outstanding Narrator in Lincoln: Divided We Stand – his first time being nominated in this category.

In addition, United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell was nominated for Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special (but did not win), while and Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy was also nominated for Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Nonfiction or Reality Program (but did not win).

The Creative Arts Emmys ceremony will be broadcast on Saturday, Sept. 18 at 8pm ET/PT on FXX.