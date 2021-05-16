CNN, WarnerMedia Outlets Could Reportedly Merge With Discovery’s Media Assets

Another big media merger is reportedly on the horizon, which could mean a new home for CNN.

AT&T and Discovery Inc are in discussions to combine their media assets, in a deal that could be announced as soon as this week, according to reports on Sunday. Bloomberg had the news first.

The companies are talking about combining the WarnerMedia division—which includes CNN, HBO, TNT, TBS, Cartoon Network and HBO Max—with Discovery’s portfolio—which includes Discovery, HGTV, TLC, ID, Food Network and Discovery+.

Discovery declined comment to Adweek about the report, and AT&T and WarnerMedia did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Even if the talks do not result in a deal, it will put their respective upfront presentations this week in a new light. Discovery will be making its upfronts week debut on Tuesday morning, while WarnerMedia will present on Wednesday morning.