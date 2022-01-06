CNN+ to Launch New Show Hosted by Food Writer, Personality Alison Roman

On Thursday, CNN’s upcoming streaming news platform CNN+ announced the launch of a cooking show hosted by food writer and author Alison Roman, which CNN+ calls “highly opinionated and never finicky.”

Episodes feature Roman both in and out of the kitchen. She will teach recipes at the stove and venture out into the world to learn about the ingredients, the people, and the story behind the dish.

Roman said of her new program, “I could not be more thrilled to be partnering with CNN+ on this project. I’ve been dreaming about bringing a new sort of cooking and food show to life for years and I can’t think of any place better to make it a reality,” adding, “Lydia and the whole team at ZPZ have been heroes of mine for so long, I am truly beyond excited to collaborate with them.”

Roman is a New York-based cook, writer, and author of the New York Times bestseller, Nothing Fancy as well as Dining In.She also produces her own cooking YouTube series, Home Movies, alongside writing a popular newsletter, a newsletter. Previously, she was a columnist for NYT Cooking and editor at Bon Appetit magazine where she developed recipes and wrote about food and cooking.

CNN+ is beginning to look a bit like Food Network. The service recently announced the launch of a Mexican food and travel series hosted by Eva Longoria, which is a spinoff of the successful CNN original series Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy. Repeat broadcasts of Searching for Italy, and the gold standard for food and travel programming, Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown, will also run on CNN+ when the service launches later this year.

Other recently-announced CNN+ programming including live news shows hosted by former Fox News Sunday moderator Chris Wallace, and former NBC News congressional correspondent and MSNBC host Kasie Hunt.