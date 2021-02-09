CNN to Host Wisconsin Town Hall Next Tuesday Featuring President Biden

President Joe Biden will participate in a CNN town hall on Tuesday, Feb. 16 in Milwaukee, during which he’ll answer questions from Americans as the nation struggles to contain the coronavirus pandemic and jumpstart a troubled economy.

The CNN Presidential Town Hall with Joe Biden will air live from Milwaukee’s Pabst Theater at 8 p.m. ET, and Anderson Cooper will serve as moderator.

The event will mark Biden’s first official trip since inauguration day.

According to the network, the town hall will be an invitation-only affair. A socially distanced audience will be present and it will follow Wisconsin’s guidance and regulations to ensure a safe event.

President is expected to field questions on a number of issues as his administration, lawmakers and business leaders debate how to defeat the coronavirus, while trying to bring a sense of normalcy back to people’s lives.

The town hall will air on CNN, CNN en Español, CNN International; stream live on CNN.com’s homepage and across mobile devices via CNN’s apps for iOS and Android and simulcast on SiriusXM Channels 116, 454 and 795. The town hall can also be viewed on CNNgo (at CNN.com/go on your desktop, smartphone and iPad, and via CNNgo apps for Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Android TV, Chromecast, Roku and Samsung Smart TV). The special will also be available on demand to subscribers via cable/satellite systems, CNNgo platforms and CNN mobile apps.

