CNN Pushes Back Its Original Series Premiere Dates

With its around-the-clock coverage surrounding Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, CNN has had to do an audible with some of its original programming.

The Emmy award-winning Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy, which was scheduled to premiere on March 13, has been pushed back to later in the spring. The new series Nomad with Carlton McCoy is also being moved till later in the spring.

Roadrunner: A Flim About Anthony Bourdain was set to air this Sunday has now been rescheduled for next Sunday, March 13, at 9 p.m.

CNN has been known to preempt its original programming to cover breaking news or an ongoing crisis. During the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, it had to delay the premieres of Kamau Bell’s United Shades of America and Bill Carter’s The Story of Late Night.

The network has been beefing up its slate of original programming to counter the times when viewership wanes when there is no breaking news.

CNN looks to have found its next big hit with Stanley Tucci’s series, but it too was a victim of breaking news coverage in its first season. It was filmed before the pandemic and delayed its debut until February 2021.

Variety previously reported the changes.