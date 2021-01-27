CNN Promotes Ramón Escobar to SVP of Talent Recruitment and Development

CNN has promoted TV news veteran Ramon Escobar to the role of svp of talent recruitment and development.

In making the announcement, CNN evp of talent and content development Amy Entelis said, “Our correspondent and anchor corps is more talented and diverse than it’s ever been. Ramon’s work has made us a more competitive force, better prepared to cover the complex stories that we face every day. Ramon has also developed and championed a system for talent outreach for some key on and off air roles, which ensures that we have the best people in the appropriate roles.”

In addition to the talent recruitment and development executive role, Escobar added the title of vp of diversity and inclusion to his resume back in Jan. 2017.

Escobar has worked in English and Spanish language media for nearly 30 years. He came to CNN as vp of talent recruitment and development in 2012 from Telemundo, where he had been evp of network news. Prior to his time at Telemundo, he was vp of live news programming at MSNBC, and earlier, vp of consulting at Sucherman Group where he worked with news and entertainment networks on programming, news and digital media strategy.

Additionally, CNN has upped Shawn Giangeruso to the role of senior director of talent recruitment and development. “Shawn has been an instrumental part of the talent team, discovering, scouting and developing many of CNN’s best on-air anchors, correspondents & reporters,” Entelis added. “He has also led our internal talent coaching and development efforts, overseeing the training of many of our journalists who are new to the world of TV.”

