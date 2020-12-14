CNN Parting Ways with Political Commentator Joan Walsh

CNN is parting ways with progressive political commentator Joan Walsh.

The longtime TV news contributor joined CNN in December 2017 — less than 24 hours after MSNBC dropped her.

Before embarking on a 3-year stint at CNN, Walsh had been a contributor on MSNBC for more than 10 years, the last six years signed to a contributor contract.

Walsh was previously editor of Salon.com, and is national affairs correspondent for The Nation.

HuffPo media reporter Yashar Ali first reported the news, which Walsh then confirmed herself.

Some media news…two CNN sources tell me the network is not renewing @joanwalsh’s deal. Walsh has been at CNN since Dec 2017. She joined CNN after MSNBC didn’t renew her deal. She was at MSNBC for years as a contributor. Here’s what she told me when I asked her about the news: pic.twitter.com/t7UHpayzzm — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) December 14, 2020

Well, since it’s out: What I told Yashar is what I feel. I’ll still see you all around. But not before the New Year! I’m taking time off with my family this time around. https://t.co/7f2dPSugVv — Joan Walsh (@joanwalsh) December 14, 2020

