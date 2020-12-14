CNN | Revolving Door

CNN Parting Ways with Political Commentator Joan Walsh

By A.J. Katz Comment

CNN is parting ways with progressive political commentator Joan Walsh.

The longtime TV news contributor joined CNN in December 2017 — less than 24 hours after MSNBC dropped her.

Before embarking on a 3-year stint at CNN, Walsh had been a contributor on MSNBC for more than 10 years, the last six years signed to a contributor contract.

Walsh was previously editor of Salon.com, and is national affairs correspondent for The Nation.

HuffPo media reporter Yashar Ali first reported the news, which Walsh then confirmed herself.

 

Comments

Advertisement
Advertisement