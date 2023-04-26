CNN Names Isabel Rosales Atlanta-Based Correspondent

Isabel Rosales, a Washington, D.C.-based CNN Newsource national correspondent since 2021, was promoted to a CNN-based Atlanta-based correspondent.

In her most recent role, Rosales has covered domestic stories for CNN Newsource’s 1,000+ local news partners.

Before joining CNN, Rosales served as a crime reporter and weekend evening anchor for WFTS in Tampa. She started at WFTS as a Latino beat reporter and began her journalism career in 2014 at WHSV in Harrisonburg, Va.

Born in Cuba, Rosales immigrated with her parents to Louisville, Ky, when she was six years old. She graduated summa cum laude at the University of Kentucky with a double major in journalism and Spanish and a certificate in global studies. She is a graduate of the FBI Tampa Citizens Academy.