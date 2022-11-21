CNN Names Alex Charalambides Chief Technology Officer

Alex Charalambides is joining Warner Bros. Discovery as CNN’s new Chief Technology Officer. In this role, he’ll oversee the technology for CNN and its digital platforms that serve millions of users around the globe every month.

In this role, Charalambides will partner directly with the new CNN Digital chief Athan Stephanopoulos “to identify strategic consumer plans and driving the technical execution of these plans,” Warner Bros. Discovery technology boss Patty Hirsch told company staffers via memo.

Charalambides joins CNN from Insider, where he previously served as that organization’s CTO. Before Insider, he led the engineering organization at Time Inc. for the Sports Illustrated brand.

Charalambides steps into the role next Monday, Nov. 28.