CNN, MSNBC Legal Analyst Midwin Charles Dies at Age 47

By A.J. Katz 

CNN and MSNBC legal analyst Midwin Charles passed away Tuesday at the far-too-young age of 47. The cause of Charles’ death has not yet been made public.

A well-known defense attorney, Charles founded the law firm Midwin Charles & Associates LLC., and appeared as a legal analyst on CNN, HLN, MSNBC, Bloomberg, and Court TV over the years. Charles was also a long time contributor to Essence magazine.

Charles had been popping up on MSNBC lately to talk about jury selection for the Derek Chauvin murder trial. Her most recent cable news appearance (that we could find) was three weeks ago on the MSNBC weekend mid-morning show The Cross Connection with Tiffany Cross. This was around the time of the one-year anniversary of Breonna Taylor‘s death.

The social media tributes to Charles rolled in Tuesday evening:

