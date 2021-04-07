CNN, MSNBC Legal Analyst Midwin Charles Dies at Age 47

CNN and MSNBC legal analyst Midwin Charles passed away Tuesday at the far-too-young age of 47. The cause of Charles’ death has not yet been made public.

A well-known defense attorney, Charles founded the law firm Midwin Charles & Associates LLC., and appeared as a legal analyst on CNN, HLN, MSNBC, Bloomberg, and Court TV over the years. Charles was also a long time contributor to Essence magazine.

Charles had been popping up on MSNBC lately to talk about jury selection for the Derek Chauvin murder trial. Her most recent cable news appearance (that we could find) was three weeks ago on the MSNBC weekend mid-morning show The Cross Connection with Tiffany Cross. This was around the time of the one-year anniversary of Breonna Taylor‘s death.

The social media tributes to Charles rolled in Tuesday evening:

Midwin dear heart, you were a brilliant spirit and beautiful soul. You were such a blessing. I’m just stunned, and have been since I learned of this today. Blessings to your mom and family. To all, please live every moment like it’s your last, and OVER-appreciate your friends.🙅🏿‍♀️ https://t.co/2VpH3QKD2s pic.twitter.com/IYZrHPGaUL — Joy-Ann Pro-Democracy & Masks Reid 😷 (@JoyAnnReid) April 7, 2021

Midwin was my friend. We worked together on In Session/Court TV. She was a brilliant beautiful legal mind. I will miss her and am praying for her family and especially for her mother whom she adored and spoke of so often. Rest my dear friend. 🙏🏽 https://t.co/oS60BDC4pV — Sunny Hostin (@sunny) April 7, 2021

I am heartbroken learn about the passing of Midwin Charles. Rest in power my sister. I’ll miss your smile, brilliant legal mind and your friendship. #Midwin https://t.co/XW53DpvXHj pic.twitter.com/vLNk8PJWGr — Vladimir Duthiers (@vladduthiersCBS) April 7, 2021

I am so incredibly sorry to hear this. I respected her so much. What a devastating loss of a beautiful soul. I am so sorry for your family’s tremendous loss. 💔 — Laura Coates (@thelauracoates) April 7, 2021

The Magnificent @MidwinCharles was a light, a force and a brilliant mind.

Our show was fortunate to have her frequent insights & our @RuhleOnMSNBC family was lucky to call her a friend.

She is loved & she will be missed. https://t.co/1M4F4p2iLH pic.twitter.com/dOdfL7iQDx — Stephanie Ruhle (@SRuhle) April 7, 2021

This is so, so hard. @MidwinCharles — my Haitian sis — was a brilliant mind and a beautiful person who worked so hard. Her voice and presence will be deeply missed. https://t.co/BSWQxdV0xr pic.twitter.com/QxqjGe5XS6 — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) April 7, 2021

Beyond saddened to learn of the passing of @MidwinCharles. What a terrific analyst and a kind soul. May she rest in peace. https://t.co/0iZg2aPGAJ — Jonathan Capehart (@CapehartJ) April 7, 2021