CNN Moves Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace? to Friday Nights

CNN announced Friday morning that Season 3 of Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace? will debut on CNN and HBO Max next Friday, April 28 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

The first two seasons of Who’s Talking aired on CNN Sundays at 7 p.m., whereas new episodes of the interview-style program will air Fridays in the network’s 10 p.m. hour.

CNN will announce a new Sunday 7 p.m. offering to replace Who’s Talking (along with other programming changes) in the weeks ahead.

“Our viewers have come to expect real, authentic conversations with a rich variety of guests,” Chris Wallace said in a statement. “We’ve really hit our stride this season and I’m excited to continue to bring these timely conversations to both HBO Max and CNN.”

As the 2024 election cycle approaches, Wallace will interview key policymakers and presidential hopefuls, and will continue longform conversations with high-profile personalities across entertainment and the arts, including Carol Burnett, Bill Hader, Jay Leno, Andy Garcia, Miranda Lambert, and more that will be announced in the weeks ahead.

And yes, Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace? will be available on Warner Bros. Discovery’s new streaming service, Max, when it launches in the U.S. on Tuesday, May 23.

In Seasons 1 and 2, Wallace conducted longform, in-depth conversations with newsmakers and culture icons across politics, entertainment, and the arts, including Rep. Nancy Pelosi, Tyler Perry, Jane Fonda, James Cameron, Hugh Jackman, Succession’s Brian Cox, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and many others.

Wallace has spent more than 50 years in broadcasting. He joined CNN in January 2022 as a CNN+ anchor after an 18-year run at Fox News, where he served as moderator for Fox News Sunday. A presidential debate moderator, Wallace has earned three Emmy Awards, the duPont-Columbia Silver Baton, the Peabody Award and the Sol Taishoff Award for Broadcast Journalism, which was awarded to him by the National Press Foundation. He was honored with the 2020 Poynter Medal for Lifetime Achievement in Journalism.