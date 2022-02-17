CNN+ Is Launching Docuseries That Explores the Legacy of Rupert Murdoch

Well, here’s an interesting CNN+ show.

The company’s soon-to-be-launched streaming service is poised to debut a new docuseries, The Murdochs: Empire of Influence. The program is being produced by CNN Original Series in partnership with The New York Times and Left/Right.

The six-part docuseries is based on Jonathan Mahler and Jim Rutenberg’s New York Times Magazine article How Rupert Murdoch’s Empire of Influence Remade the World, and explores the legacy of the Fox icon and the world’s most powerful media dynasty that he has created.

The logline from CNN+: “Featuring exclusive reporting from The New York Times, interviews with people who worked inside the Murdoch companies, and decades of rich archival footage, CNN’s six-part series goes behind the scenes of the improbable rise of a media tycoon, his outsized influence around the globe, and the intense succession battle between his children over who will inherit his throne. Cinematic and thrilling, The Murdochs: Empire of Influence charts the high-stakes deal making, political maneuvering, and dynastic betrayals – and how the ambitions of one family birthed one of the largest media empires in history.”

CNN evp for talent and content development and Original Series and Films chief Amy Entelis says in a statement, “Nothing captivates quite like family drama when an empire is at stake. Through powerful storytelling and impeccable journalism, this series gives CNN+ subscribers a glimpse into the dynamics of one of the richest and most powerful families in the world and how they have wielded their influence.”

Now that CNN+ is launching a docuseries about the Murdochs, Fox will inevitably launch a docuseries about the drama surrounding former CNN boss Jeff Zucker, his deputy Allison Gollust, and former CNN anchor Chris Cuomo. Right? We’ll see.