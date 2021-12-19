CNN

CNN Is Closing Its Offices ‘To All Employees Who Do Not Have to Be in the Office to Do Their Jobs’

By A.J. Katz 

The Omicron variant is spreading like wildfire across New York City, and CNN is responding to this trend by closing its offices “to all employees who do not have to be in the office to do their jobs.”

Now, newscasts of course need people in the control room to make sure the broadcast gets on-air, but everyone else at the network will need to go back to working remotely, as per a CNN internal memo. It’s basically a return to 2020 policy, where networks said that only essential staff could be in the office.

No other news network that we know of has taken this step (as of publication time), but we’ll let you know if we hear differently in the coming days.

Advertisement
Advertisement