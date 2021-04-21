CNN International Launches Global News Show Hosted by Zain Asher

CNNI is launching a new global news program hosted by CNN business correspondent Zain Asher. One World with Zain Asher will air live from New York weekdays at 12 p.m. ET/5 p.m. London / 6 p.m. Johannesburg, beginning Monday.

Asher’s new show will capture the conversation beyond the headlines in the U.S., Asia and Europe and showcase stories from across Africa, and it will feature a roster of regular contributors and analysts with expertise across global affairs as well as an inside knowledge of the African continent to complement CNN’s newsgathering on the ground.

“I’m Nigerian by blood, British by birth and American by residence, which gives me a unique perspective on the connective tissue that transcends cultures and continents,” said Asher, who was part of the CNN team that won a Peabody Award for its coverage of the 2014 Boko Haram kidnapping of more than 200 girls in Nigeria. “One World will offer viewers an approachable, inclusive space where diverse voices dissect not only the day’s top stories but more importantly the challenges and successes in Africa and beyond. Everyone watching this show will have a stake in the global conversation.”

In addition to One World, she will continue to host the weekly business program Marketplace Africa, which explores the macro trends impacting the African region and profiles the continent’s key industries and corporations.

“At CNN International we are always looking for new ways to offer our viewers a greater understanding of the world around us, which is why we are thrilled to announce the launch of One World with Zain Asher,” CNN International chief Mike McCarthy said in a statement. “Combining Zain’s unique background with the best of CNN’s enterprise reporting, One World will showcase diverse voices and vibrant cultures across all continents while covering the day’s most important stories. It will be a bridge for viewers looking to engage on issues that connect us all, no matter where you’re watching.”

Asher joined CNN in 2013 from Money magazine.