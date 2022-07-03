CNN International Gives Isa Soares Her Own Global News Hour; Max Foster Moves to 9 AM London Time

CNN International has seen multiple on-air talent depart the network in recent weeks, but here’s some positive news: CNNI is launching a new global news hour anchored by Isa Soares—and moving Max Foster to a key 9 a.m. GMT timeslot.

Isa Soares Tonight will broadcast live from CNN London weeknights at 7 p.m. GMT (2 p.m. ET), starting tomorrow, July 4. Soares has an interesting backstory. She joined CNN as an intern on the PR team in London two decades ago. She’s since taken on roles in almost every corner of CNNI’s newsgathering and programming teams, most recently reporting from Ukraine for all CNN platforms.

Soares also won an Emmy in 2020 for her reporting on the trail of “bloody gold” leading to Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro and his government.

Also, CNN Newsroom with Max Foster is moving to 9 a.m. GMT (4 a.m. ET), airing on both CNN International and CNN U.S., leading into Early Start co-anchored by Christine Romans and Laura Jarrett.

Foster is a familiar face to American audiences given his high-profile UK royal reporting and political coverage, as well as his prolific presence on TikTok. In fact, Adweek recognized Foster for his journalism on the social media platform in 2020 and 2021 as part of its annual Creative 100 issue.