CNN Innovation and Space Correspondent Rachel Crane Exits Network

CNN innovation and space correspondent Rachel Crane is leaving the network, she announced Thursday on social media.

In addition to reporting on space news across CNN platforms, Crane created original video content for the news organization, including the original series, City of Tomorrow, which focuses on innovations in cities around the world. She’s also the creative force behind Elon Evolution, a series which explores the greatest problems plaguing the globe with Elon Musk.

Crane was on air with HLN’s Robin Meade late last month right as NASA announced it had decided to scrub the highly-anticipated Artemis Moon launch.

A self-proclaimed “space nerd,” she previously spent time covering breaking news as a correspondent for CNN, covering Trump’s travel ban and a terrorist attack, before returning to focusing on space and innovation.

Crane joined CNN in April 2014 as a digital correspondent covering pop culture and innovation across the network’s platforms. She was previously a tech and innovation correspondent at Bloomberg, serving as host and producer of Bloomberg Brink, a show highlighting cutting-edge technology and new ideas and The Next Space Race, which took viewers on a journey through the space exploration business.

Crane’s departure leaves Kristin Fisher as the sole on-air journalist covering the space industry for CNN.