CNN, HLN Originals to Launch on Discovery+

CNN parent company Warner Bros. Discovery today announced the launch of a dedicated CNN Originals hub on the Discovery+ streaming service.

Beginning Friday, Aug. 19, Discovery+ subscribers in the U.S. can access a library of content through a new CNN hub featuring programming from CNN Original Series, CNN Films and HLN Original Series.

“We’re thrilled to expand the reach of CNN and HLN’s powerful nonfiction programming to subscribers of discovery+,” CNN chairman and CEO Chris Licht said in a statement. “Our original series have an unrivaled ability to introduce and immerse audiences in stories of the people, places and cultures that make this world so fantastic and, at times, frightening. By offering our programming through Discovery+, more people can explore and experience CNN’s premium content.”

“True crime, food and travel programming are among the most-watched genres for Discovery+ viewers, so these titles from CNN will fit right in with our best-in-class collection of unscripted content,” President and CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery Streaming JB Perrette said in a statement. “We’re excited to offer our subscribers access to a comprehensive offering of CNN Original Series available to stream with their existing subscription.”

Discovery+ subscribers will have access to roughly 800 episodes of current and legacy programming from the CNN Original Series and HLN Original Series library. Among the CNN Original Series titles available at launch include Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown; Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy; The History of the Sitcom; United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell; The History of Comedy; and This is Life with Lisa Ling. HLN Original Series titles including How It Really Happened, Death Row Stories, The Hunt with John Walsh and Very Scary People will also be available. Select titles from the award-winning CNN Films library will stream exclusively on discovery+.

Additional content from CNN Films and CNN Original Series is available on HBO Max, and the former CNN+ series Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace? will debut on HBO Max this fall.