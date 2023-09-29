Awards | CNN

CNN Film Julia Wins 2023 Documentary Emmy Award, Network-Record 11th Win at This Year’s Ceremony

By A.J. Katz 

On “Documentary Night” (Night Two) of the 44th Annual News & Documentary Emmy Awards, the CNN biopic, Julia took home the Documentary Emmy for Outstanding Music Composition for composer Rachel Portman. This honor gave CNN Worldwide a network-record 11 wins at this year’s News & Documentary Awards. The organization earned 10 Television News Programming wins on the first night of the two-day ceremony.

Julia, which premiered on Memorial Day, May 30, 2022 on CNN, celebrates the lasting legacy of chef, television star, and author Julia Child.

The film is directed by Julie Cohen and Betsy West, and produced by Holly Siegel and Imagine Documentaries’ Justin Wilkes and Sara Bernstein. It’s executive produced by Imagine Entertainment’s Brian GrazerRon Howard, and Michael RosenbergAmy Entelis and Courtney Sexton of CNN Films; Oren Jacoby of Storyville Films; Alex Prud’homme; and Bob Spitz.

Here’s a rundown of CNN’s 2023 News & Documentary Emmy Award wins across the two nights:

Outstanding Music Composition

Julia (CNN Films)

 

Outstanding Live Breaking News Coverage 

CNN Worldwide, Russian Invasion of Ukraine

 

Outstanding Continuing News Coverage: Short Form 

CNN, Clarissa Ward: War in Ukraine

 

Outstanding Investigative News Coverage: Short Form 

Anderson Cooper 360, Investigating Uvalde with Shimon Prokupecz

 

Outstanding Live News Special

CNN, Live from the Capitol: January 6th, One Year Later

 

Outstanding Live Interview—Long Form 

Amanpour, Russian Presidential spokesperson Dmitry Peskov interviewed by Christiane Amanpour

 

Outstanding Hard News Feature Story: Short Form 

Anderson Cooper 360, 10-year-old trapped with the Uvalde school shooter repeatedly called 911 for help

 

Outstanding Live Interview—Short Form 

Anderson Cooper 360, Uvalde Shooting, Anderson Cooper interviews Angel Garza

 

Outstanding Emerging Journalist 

Selina Wang

 

Outstanding Direction: News 

CNN, Live From the Capitol: January 6th, One Year Later

 

Outstanding Graphic Design and Art Direction: News 

CNN Digital, The dangers of mercury in skin whitening products explained (As Equals)

