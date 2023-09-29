CNN Film Julia Wins 2023 Documentary Emmy Award, Network-Record 11th Win at This Year’s Ceremony

On “Documentary Night” (Night Two) of the 44th Annual News & Documentary Emmy Awards, the CNN biopic, Julia took home the Documentary Emmy for Outstanding Music Composition for composer Rachel Portman. This honor gave CNN Worldwide a network-record 11 wins at this year’s News & Documentary Awards. The organization earned 10 Television News Programming wins on the first night of the two-day ceremony.
Julia, which premiered on Memorial Day, May 30, 2022 on CNN, celebrates the lasting legacy of chef, television star, and author Julia Child.
The film is directed by Julie Cohen and Betsy West, and produced by Holly Siegel and Imagine Documentaries’ Justin Wilkes and Sara Bernstein. It’s executive produced by Imagine Entertainment’s Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, and Michael Rosenberg; Amy Entelis and Courtney Sexton of CNN Films; Oren Jacoby of Storyville Films; Alex Prud’homme; and Bob Spitz.
Here’s a rundown of CNN’s 2023 News & Documentary Emmy Award wins across the two nights:
Outstanding Music Composition
Julia (CNN Films)
Outstanding Live Breaking News Coverage
CNN Worldwide, Russian Invasion of Ukraine
Outstanding Continuing News Coverage: Short Form
CNN, Clarissa Ward: War in Ukraine
Outstanding Investigative News Coverage: Short Form
Anderson Cooper 360, Investigating Uvalde with Shimon Prokupecz
Outstanding Live News Special
CNN, Live from the Capitol: January 6th, One Year Later
Outstanding Live Interview—Long Form
Amanpour, Russian Presidential spokesperson Dmitry Peskov interviewed by Christiane Amanpour
Outstanding Hard News Feature Story: Short Form
Anderson Cooper 360, 10-year-old trapped with the Uvalde school shooter repeatedly called 911 for help
Outstanding Live Interview—Short Form
Anderson Cooper 360, Uvalde Shooting, Anderson Cooper interviews Angel Garza
Outstanding Emerging Journalist
Selina Wang
Outstanding Direction: News
CNN, Live From the Capitol: January 6th, One Year Later
Outstanding Graphic Design and Art Direction: News
CNN Digital, The dangers of mercury in skin whitening products explained (As Equals)