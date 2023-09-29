CNN Film Julia Wins 2023 Documentary Emmy Award, Network-Record 11th Win at This Year’s Ceremony

On “Documentary Night” (Night Two) of the 44th Annual News & Documentary Emmy Awards, the CNN biopic, Julia took home the Documentary Emmy for Outstanding Music Composition for composer Rachel Portman. This honor gave CNN Worldwide a network-record 11 wins at this year’s News & Documentary Awards. The organization earned 10 Television News Programming wins on the first night of the two-day ceremony.

Julia, which premiered on Memorial Day, May 30, 2022 on CNN, celebrates the lasting legacy of chef, television star, and author Julia Child.

The film is directed by Julie Cohen and Betsy West, and produced by Holly Siegel and Imagine Documentaries’ Justin Wilkes and Sara Bernstein. It’s executive produced by Imagine Entertainment’s Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, and Michael Rosenberg; Amy Entelis and Courtney Sexton of CNN Films; Oren Jacoby of Storyville Films; Alex Prud’homme; and Bob Spitz.

Advertisement

Here’s a rundown of CNN’s 2023 News & Documentary Emmy Award wins across the two nights: