CNN en Español to Shift Production Operations to Mexico City

CNN en Español will soon be going through a reorganization that sees its focus shift from linear content to one aimed at a younger audience that prefers to consume content digitally.

The CNNE reorg will favor its bureaus in Mexico City and Los Angeles, and likely mean the slimming down of its workforce and operations in Atlanta and Miami.

In a memo to staffers obtained by Variety’s Brian Steinberg, senior vice president and managing director of CNN en Español and Hispanic strategy for CNN/U.S. Cynthia Darr Hudson said that the network “will be streamlining our linear news output, shifting production to our Mexico City bureau and introducing new cross-platform programming. We will also be investing in CNNE’s digital platform, safeguarding CNNE’s newsgathering strength in the U.S. and utilizing our network-wide investments in content management to create a greatly enhanced digital user experience. This afternoon I informed the CNN en Español team about these changes, which will impact some of our colleagues.”

CNNE’s future within the CNN family of networks has been on shaky ground for some time but received a vote of confidence from CNN chairman and CEO Chris Licht, who, during a November town hall, defended the network by saying, “There have been a lot of questions about its location, and frankly, CNNE as a brand. I did not agree with CNN’s previous plans to shut down CNNE’s linear network, so I’ve changed that strategy to ensure that CNNE can thrive in the future.” He added, “I believe in CNNE and, more broadly, our presence in LatAm. And I know we can be an even bigger player in the region.”

CNNE, which has a U.S. distribution of around nine million homes, has a strong presence internationally, as it is available in countries such as Argentina, Colombia, and Spain. It will continue to have correspondents in the U.S. and elsewhere and maintain a workforce to handle breaking news coverage.

This latest reorganization of CNNE highlights that Warner Bros. Discovery is actively looking to cut or pare down operations of its subsidiaries in its continuous effort to mitigate costs.

This follows a report from Deadline that WBD is set to undergo another round of layoffs, with roles expected to be cut in its cable TV business. What’s not clear is whether these cuts will also affect CNN.

CNN’s overall operations have slimed down considerably within the last two years. The short-lived CNN+ was canceled in early 2022, it no longer commissions series and films from outside companies, and in December, Licht ended live programming operations for HLN, which also included the cancelation of Morning Express with Robin Meade, the network’s long-running morning show.

CNN International is still sailing along, but a significant amount of its programming lineup is subsidized from CNN’s domestic feed.