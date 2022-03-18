CNN Correspondent Paula Reid Is Pregnant

CNN senior legal affairs correspondent Paula Reid is pregnant. She is expecting her first baby, a daughter, this summer with husband Jason Kolsevich, she told People.

“My husband and I have waited a long time to get to this point and we could not be more thrilled to welcome our baby girl,” Reid told People.

The CNN correspondent told the magazine that she first began IVF treatments in 2020. “Undergoing IVF, while covering the White House, during a pandemic, was certainly challenging, but I feel fortunate and grateful that we were able to use this option to grow our family,” she said.

Reid joined CNN in March 2021 after spending a decade at CBS News, most recently as White House correspondent.